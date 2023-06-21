SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old man died while trapped inside a grain bin northeast of Porter, Minnesota, on Tuesday, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At about 9:29 a.m. on June 20, rescue workers responded to a call of two men trapped in a grain bin, according to a news release. When rescue workers arrived, a 62-year-old man had freed himself but the second man was still trapped inside. It took about an hour to find the second man and remove him from the bin.

The 62-year-old man was transported to Sanford Canby Hospital and later released. A rescue worker was also transported to the hospital with heat-related injuries.

Porter is about an hour northeast of Brookings or about 34 miles southeast of Clear Lake.