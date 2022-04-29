GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper in Grundy Center plans to plead self-defense, according to court filings in the case.

Michael Lang, 42, is scheduled to stand trial May 9 in the April 9, 2021, shooting death of patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Lang is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assaulting a police officer.

Lang’s attorney filed a notice Tuesday that he will plead self-defense, The Des Moines Register reported.

Prosecutors have filed a motion asking a judge to prevent testimony about Lang’s self-defense claim and about Iowa’s “stand your ground” law.

Smith, a 27-year patrol veteran, was shot as he led a team of officers into Lang’s home in Grundy Center. Lang had barricaded himself inside the home after assaulting another officer after a traffic pursuit earlier in the day, police said.

The trial has been moved from Grundy Center to Webster City because of pretrial publicity.