SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Cavour, South Dakota, man will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

David Farrell, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, along with a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund of $100.

The U.S. Department of Justice says that between April 22 and April 27, 2021, Farrell used his cell phone to send sexual messages and persuade who he thought was a 15-year-old girl to meet him at a hotel in Sioux Falls. However, the girl was actually an undercover officer.

Farrell was indicted by federal grand jury on May 4, 2021, and plead guilty March 14, 2022.

The case was investigated by the FBI and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Farrell was taken into the custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.