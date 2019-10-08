Man assaulted during attempt to sell cell phone

A crash at an apartment complex in eastern Sioux Falls on Monday, started as something else.
Police say a man was in the 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue area to sell his cell phone.
But he was approached by two men and attacked.
“One of the men tried to grab his cell phone while the other man repeatedly punched him in the face. They were able to get his phone,” Sgt. Paul Creviston with Sioux Falls Police said.
As the victim was driving away from the suspects, he crashed into some garages.
Police are reminding everyone to use the police headquarter’s ‘safe sell zones’ when completing online sales.