DEADWOOD/LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — The Lead Police Department (LPD) responded to a domestic assault report on Thursday, December 28 at about noon.

When the police arrived, the suspect, 30-year-old Kolten Ware, had already left the scene in a red Jeep Commander, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A Deadwood Police Officer located the vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. and performed a traffic stop. Ware identified himself but refused to exit the Jeep. Ware backed up at a high rate of speed, striking the officer with the Jeep and also struck the officer’s patrol vehicle before leaving at a high rate of speed. A second Deadwood Police Officer was in the patrol car when it was struck. One officer received minor injuries.

Ware then drove east on Hwy. 14A. At 1:30 p.m. the LCSO received a report of a stolen blue Dodge Ram 3500 that was parked on Radio Tower Road off of Highway 14A. Ware’s red Jeep Commander was found in a parking space next to where the blue Dodge was formerly parked.

At about 2:30 p.m. the RCPD apprehended Ware. Ware was charged with possession of a controlled substance, ingestion of a controlled substance and obstructing law enforcement by the RCPD. Subsequently, an arrest warrant was requested and attained by the (LCSO) for two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding law enforcement and intentional damage.