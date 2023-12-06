SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Imagine returning home late at night and hearing an unexpected noise coming from your garage. That’s what happened to a family in rural Minnehaha County.

When they went to check it out, they found a convicted criminal with a gun. And that’s just one part of the investigation.

Authorities say the man at the center of the hours-long crime spree is Johnnie Hawkins, Junior.

He’s a frequent flyer in the court system with a criminal history dating back to 2003. It took both the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office to catch him Tuesday night.

The spree started on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say Hawkins and another person were in a stolen car in a parking lot on Marion Road. When police tried to make an arrest, the passenger ran.

“The driver stayed in the vehicle and then backed up and rammed the unmarked police car. They rammed that police car and then they were able to get away. The two officers that were in the police car had some minor injuries,” Sam Clemens, the public information officer for Sioux Falls, said.

Police say Hawkins drove off, heading west out of town, then north on Marion Road and west on Highway 38. He eventually ended up near Dell Rapids.

This is where the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office found a stalled car. A short time later, deputies were called to a burglary.

Officials say the residents heard something in their garage. That’s when they found Hawkins hiding who then threatened to take their car keys with a gun. He ran off on foot before getting caught.

“He did have a mask on that we believe he obtained from inside the residence. We believe he was in the home for a substantial amount of time until he observed the homeowners coming home,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Captain Josh Phillips said.

Hawkins ran off with a little more than $8,000 cash and a stolen gun. Authorities used a drone and found him about a mile from the home at 11 p.m.

Wednesday in court, the judge said it was a terrifying situation and called Hawkins a flight risk.

The judge set the bond at $200,000 cash only.

Authorities are asking homeowners and businesses in the area to check their security cameras, starting around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Hawkins may have tried to get into other cars and buildings.