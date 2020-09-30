Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana chapters join forces

More Montana kids who are fighting critical illnesses could have wishes granted, and it’s because of a partnership involving South Dakota.

Make-A-Wish South Dakota has joined forces with Make-A-Wish Montana to form one chapter.

The new chapter is called Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana.

“So really we were presented with an opportunity to look at a young chapter like Montana that has so much untapped potential in terms of finding wish kids, granting their life changing wishes, engaging even more volunteers in our mission, and of course, finding more donor dollars that can be used to directly support those wishes across both of our states,” Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana CEO & President Sue Salter said.

The freestanding Montana chapter started just five years ago.

The realignment with South Dakota became official in September.

“We wanted to try and reach more kids so we kind of raised our hand and asked for a little more help and South Dakota came in and we felt it was a really good pairing for how the states are so similar. Our philosophies are similar,” Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana Board Member Dani Wanderer.

“So many times when a child is in a position where they’re fighting a critical illness that becomes the topical that is talked about all the time and all the restrictions and the things that they can’t do, but a wish is all about a child using their imagination for something that they can do and they can control. They get to determine that wish and it’s only limited by their imagination. It gives them something to look forward to and something positive to talk about,” Salter said.

Even though some wishes involving travel and large gatherings are on hold right now, Salter says the chapter continues to grant as many wishes as possible.