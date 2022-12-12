All eyes will be on a major December storm system taking aim at KELOLAND. Numerous warnings and advisories have been posted. Here are some of the highlights.

***Blizzard warning for much of western SD starting tonight for heavy snow, wind gusts over 40 mph, and white-out conditions with heavy snow

***Winter storm warning central and northern SD. Heavy snow likely, with some locations over 18″ by the end of the week.

***Ice storm warning starting tonight for northeast SD including Watertown and Sisseton.

More updated information shortly….