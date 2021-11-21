Mainly Dry Thanksgiving Week – Storm Center Update Sunday AM November 21

Winds will be the highlight today in eastern KELOLAND as northwest winds will come in at least 15-30 mph.

The winds will keep the temperatures cool today with highs in the low to middle 30s in eastern KELOLAND. Winds will not be as strong in central or western KELOLAND as highs will be near 40 in Rapid City.

Winds will die down this evening and clouds will stick around for KELOLAND for a majority of the night, but that should keep our temperatures from fall too much as lows will mainly be in the 20s.

Thanksgiving week is looking quiet. Though a light snow shower will be possible on Wednesday in western KELOLAND. The moisture is limited and will not be able to make it into central or eastern KELOLAND.

Thanksgiving Day will end up being the coldest day of the 7-day forecast as highs will be in the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND with 30s being common in central and western South Dakota (Rapid City will be in the 40s).