Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida

Ray Guenther, 55, bottom right, helps his brother, John, 56, unload about 400 crab traps that he had to pull out of the water and move via flatbed trailer to dry land near his home in eastern St. Bernard Parish as the Louisiana coast prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in New Orleans. Hurricane Ida struck Cuba on Friday and threatened to slam into Louisiana with devastating force over the weekend, prompting New Orleans’ mayor to order everyone outside the protection of the city’s levees to evacuate.(Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (Associated Press) – Residents across Louisiana’s coast are taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a “life-altering” Hurricane Ida.

The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore.

A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city’s levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system.

But since the storm quickly escalated in intensity, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it wasn’t possible to order a mandatory evacuation of the entire city.