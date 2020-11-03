Looking ahead to the mask mandate up for SF City Council’s consideration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council will consider the first reading of a mask mandate on Tuesday. The mandate would be for indoor public places when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible. There are some exceptions: for kids younger than five wouldn’t have to wear a mask, for people eating or drinking while sitting down in public, and for people with medical conditions, mental health conditions and disabilities.

Jeff Griffin, president and CEO of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, says the chamber is taking a wait-and-see approach on the ordinance.

“As the ordinance is presented tomorrow night, we are going to be looking at the scope of the conversation of the councilors, public input, and see where they land after the Tuesday discussions, and then throughout this week, the chamber’s executive committee and board will get together and talk about what our position on this matter will be,” Griffin said.

He certainly supports wearing a mask, though.

“What we are in support of and have been in support of is wearing masks in our office, our employees,” Griffin said. “Guests to our office are expected to wear masks, we strongly encourage our businesses to do the same, with the social distancing, the hand-washing, all the CDC protocols, because that’s what’s kept our businesses open.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken also expressed support for wearing a mask on Monday. But for TenHaken, requiring them is another matter.

“While I believe firmly that facial coverings are one way we can prevent the spread of COVID, I don’t intend to mandate the wearing of facial coverings in the city of Sioux Falls,” TenHaken said.

He plainly shared his opposition to the mask mandate coming up on Tuesday.

“A mask mandate, it’s simply unenforceable, especially the one that you’re going to hear tomorrow night,” TenHaken said. “It’s an unenforceable mandate. It also puts our law enforcement in a very challenging situation.”