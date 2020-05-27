Looking ahead as SF City Council drops COVID-19 business regulations

The Sioux Falls City Council has dropped all COVID-19-related business regulations; this goes into effect on Friday. So, what comes next?

At Tuesday afternoon’s special city council meeting, the Council heard from Jeff Griffin, president and CEO of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

“I just wanted to come and reinforce the positives of what we’re seeing and to commend you guys for what you’re doing,” Griffin said.

Albert Schmidt with the City of Sioux Falls highlighted hospitalizations and how that compares to different models.

“Our first model, today, we estimated that we might have 625 hospitalizations, our second model we thought, maybe we’ll only be at 472, and the third model had us at 55, which is the one we’re showing today,” Schmidt said. “And today’s actually happened to be 55.”

“Based on our best projecting, we do not see that our hospital systems will be in, that the demand will exceed their capacity to be able to provide care for us. There’s a big space in between where we’re maxing out their capacity, and where we think the demand will be,” said Jill Franken, public health director with the City of Sioux Falls.

But Franken says now is not the time to lose focus, something echoed by councilor Marshall Selberg.

“COVID is still present in our community, it still has the potential to cause illness and disease in our community, and so we need to be vigilant in our efforts,” Franken said.

“So I hope people will again stay diligent, keep working on it, keep their space,” Selberg said. “If you’re feeling like you’re not, if you don’t need to go somewhere, if you don’t have to, if you feel safer at home, please do that. But let’s continue to move cautiously forward, so we’re not back here again anytime soon.”

The vote to drop COVID-19-related business regulations today was unanimous: eight to zero.