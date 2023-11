PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – A 52-year-old man is behind bars in Pennington County facing a long list of charges.

A felony warrant alert went out for James Lewis Norris earlier this month. Now, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says he has been arrested.

His charges include first and second degree rape, committing a felony with a firearm, sexual contact with a child under 16 and domestic assault.