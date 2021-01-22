Local woman out $40,000 from online scam

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is out 40-thousand dollars due to an online scam. Sioux Falls police say the victim was chatting with someone on the “Hang Out” app.

That person convinced the victim to invest 40-thousand dollars into a ranch in California, with the promise of a return on that investment.

The woman eventually received a check for almost 84-thousand dollars.

“When she took that to her bank to deposit it, and replace the money that she had invested, she found out that it was a scam, the company didn’t exist and she was out for $40,000.”

Police remind everyone to do some research if an individual or business is asking you for money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 