Local woman out $40,000 from online scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is out 40-thousand dollars due to an online scam. Sioux Falls police say the victim was chatting with someone on the “Hang Out” app.



That person convinced the victim to invest 40-thousand dollars into a ranch in California, with the promise of a return on that investment.



The woman eventually received a check for almost 84-thousand dollars.

“When she took that to her bank to deposit it, and replace the money that she had invested, she found out that it was a scam, the company didn’t exist and she was out for $40,000.”



Police remind everyone to do some research if an individual or business is asking you for money.