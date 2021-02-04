Local restaurant to raise money for Brandon Valley High School football coach

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Tailgator’s in Brandon is hosting a fundraiser for Brandon Valley football coach Chad Garrow this weekend.

Garrow was diagnosed with an aggressive type of cancer shortly after winning another state football championship in November. Tailgator’s will donate $5 to the Garrow family for every burger sold, while an anonymous donor will match up to $10,000.

“Dedicated his entire career to lifting people and improving the lives of kids. Just an amazing man and made an impact everywhere, so we just want to show him what he means to everyone,” Matt Christensen, Brandon Valley defensive coordinator said.

The fundraiser kicks off Friday morning at 11 a.m. and runs until Sunday at 4 p.m. at Tailgator’s in Brandon.