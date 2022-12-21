SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– One Sioux Falls podcast is making everyone feel at home for the holidays.

Nick and Kristina Jackson began the Midtown Coffee Radio Hour two years ago, and their latest episode “Home for the Hygge-Days” is aimed to share the feeling of warmth and coziness that comes with being home for the holidays, through skits, songs and more.

In December of 2020, the pair launched the first episode of the Midtown Coffee Radio Hour, inspired by some of their favorite radio programs that were no longer on air. It all started as a podcast recorded at their church and quickly grew in popularity.

“It’s grown and we’ve been doing our performances live for an audience and still distributing it as a podcast on Spotify and Anchor so it’s been a fun journey,” said Nick.

Their latest podcast has a holiday theme and was recorded in front of a live studio audience, here at the Augustana Back Alley Venue.

“Our last show is called home for the Hygge-days. Hygge is a Danish word that encompasses this idea of coziness and warmth and peace and togetherness and that’s really kind of the theme of our show too, we want people who attend our show and who listen to them at home to feel like they are wrapped up in a warm blanket and drinking something nice, and toasting and feeling like they have this sense of belonging when they are with us,” said Nick.

“We touched on all the topics of travel and of being with family and how good and bad that can be and just the feeling of togetherness during this time of the year,” said Kristina.

Bringing the cozy holiday feeling to you, wherever you may be.

“So we throw in some new music that maybe you’re not super familiar with and we put our own flair on that music too so we try to bring something new to this holiday season with this same feel that Christmas vibes gives you,” said Nick.

You can find the latest episode on Spotify and Anchor, and you can find their upcoming performance dates on their Facebook page.