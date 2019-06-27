Local organization that helps men gets help of their own

Kingdom Boundaries in Sioux Falls helps men ease back into society after they get out of prison. Today, the faith based group received some help from out of state. KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes shows you what a Texas based organization is doing.

In these two buildings, 22 men are trying to turn their lives around after getting out of prison.

“We want to take the stress out of reentry we want to walk alongside them during reentry, we want to make productive citizens out of people who that want to be productive citizens. Most men want to succeed they want to be successful,” Kingdom Boundaries Co-Director, Jeff Haverhals, said.

Kingdom Boundaries is there to help with every difficult step.

“We want them here to get them on their feet, financially, spiritually, emotionally. We just want them in a good spot before they leave,” Kingdom Boundaries Co-Director, Rhonda Haverhals said.

Wednesday, the faith based organization is getting a little help of its own from Cornerstone Baptist Church, out of Texas.

“We are going to reput concrete down and smooth it out for them, we’re doing some windows. It’s just what we’re meant to do. It’s one of those things where at the end of the week you’re doing a bunch of hard work but you feel almost more energized than the beginning of the week,” Volunteer, Josiah Frankland, said.

Volunteers say they’re giving back in the best way they know how.

“At some point in time people shared the love of Jesus Christ to us and so we wanted then in turn to share that love to other people,” Volunteer, Tony Vanderwilt, said.

“I’m not serving because I have to because I can’t give anything back to God not a thing, but I don’t do it because I have to I do it because I want to. And it’s actually really good therapy, I think it’s probably the best therapy in the world. Go help somebody,” Volunteer, Jeff Frankland, said.

So far, Kingdom Boundaries has helped 150 men through their program.