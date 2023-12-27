SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– With the FCS championship game between SDSU and Montana less than two weeks away, one local father and son get to share the experience of the championship game in a very unique way.

Brian Hermanson and his son Matt played for the two teams in the title game as Brian played defensive end for SDSU from 1978 to 1980 and Matt played free safety at the University of Montana back from 2011-2014. And it is defense that ties them together.

“Defenses wins you championships, offense they say gets the people in the stands,” said Sioux Falls coach Brian Hermanson.

The pair set a standard on defense at Washington High School, where they won back-to-back state titles as head coach and quarterback.

“I was more gravitated towards the defensive side. I liked hitting people rather than getting hit. So I stayed on that side of the football and I think my mentality, my enthusiasm, I was able to use more of my God-given abilities on that side of the football,” Brian said.

Though Matt was not coached by current Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, he appreciates seeing the program make its first title game since 2009.

“They brought back their old Head Coach Bobby Hauck. He went back to Montana’s tradition and culture. And that’s what has brought him back to national championship level,” former Montana free safety Matt Hermanson said.

And for Brian a lot has changed since he last played in Brookings including the football team and the rules of the game.

“It’s changed a lot back in my day, there was more run offensive teams or you don’t see a fullback very much anymore. The game’s really become more wide open, where you have to be able to pass the ball quite a bit,” Brian said.

As for this year’s game, the Hermansons want it to be a competitive contest, no matter whose team comes out on top.

“I will actually be going down to Frisco and going to the game. So it will be interesting though, we both are love football in it’s purest. So we want a good game. We don’t want any blowouts. We want to see the guys play as hard as they can leave it all on the field,” Matt said.