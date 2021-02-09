Local concerts helping kids find the ‘music maker’ in them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A program with the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society is helping kids find the music-maker in them. It’s called ‘The Music Maker in Me.’ They put on concerts for kids while also teaching them about music.

After a pandemic packed with virtual performances, musician Phil Baker is back in his element. He’s playing for the kids at EmBe.

“Music is a very – a bonding experience for kids in a classroom. There’s a human connection that happens when kids sing and dance together,” Baker said.

This performance kicks off a series called ‘The Music Maker in Me.’ During the pandemic, it debuted as a virtual series, but now he’s able to play for kids at select early childhood centers.

“It’s just great to see the kids up and dancing and moving around and singing along and having fun with each other,” Baker said.

“It’s great to see the kids reactions who are stuck inside during the winter being able to move around,” Executive Director Alex Gilbert-Schrag said.

The program is organized by the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society. Gilbert-Schrag says it’s challenging putting on a live concert during the pandemic.

“We got really cute SDJB brand masks for the musicians that are wearing them, playing, and they’ve had to learn how to adjust – especially Phil, as a singer, who is singing through a mask for the most part,” Gilbert-Schrag said.

The program also offers educational benefits.

“It focuses on getting them to understand a little bit about music. So, you focus on improvisation, call and response,” Gilbert-Schrag said.

“They learn about singing along or being an echo in a song, for example,” Baker said.

And learn to find the music maker within themselves.

“People think, ‘Oh. No. I can’t sing,’ or they say that they can’t sing, but all they need to do is use their voice a little bit, practice, and they certainly do have music in themselves,” Baker said.

Every show is recorded for families to enjoy at home. Children’s centers can also arrange for Baker to perform at their facility.