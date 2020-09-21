Local artists perform at Terrace Park for ‘Levitt in your Neighborhood’ concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls has had to change how they host concerts this summer, but live music continues.

Sunday, Arlinda Peacock performed alongside Gus Martins at Terrace Park for a “Levitt in your Neighborhood Concert.”

Next month, Levitt at the Falls will reboot its popular virtual concert series Levitt in your Living Room. The pandemic has forced the non-profit to find creative ways of bringing music to the community in a safe manner. Find out how organizers are already working to bring outdoor concerts back to the Levitt lawn in Thursday night’s Eye on KELOLAND.