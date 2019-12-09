1  of  68
Closings & Delays
Alcester-Hudson School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bison School District Bon Homme School District Boyden-Hull Community Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Centerville School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Elk Point-Jefferson School District Enemy Swim Day Faith School District Freeman Academy Gayville-Volin George Little Rock Community Hanson School District Harding Harris-Lake Park Inwood Christian Irene-Wakonda Ivanhoe School District Lemmon Little Wound Lower Brule Lyman Lynd Marion Marshall McCook Central Milbank Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Montrose NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Newell Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Sacred Heart Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority St. Agnes Summit Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Vermillion Viborg-Hurley Waubay West Lyon Community Wilmot Windom Windom Area Health Worthington Yankton

LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

Top Stories

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Judiciary is set to continue its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump at 9 a.m. ET.

The hearing will feature testimony from Democratic and Republican counsels for the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, who will be making the case for or against impeachment. The counsels will present evidence gathered from weeks of hearings by the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. The attorney for Intelligence will likely discuss related to the Ukraine scandal while the Judiciary counsel will address obstruction of justice.

Join host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET for a breakdown on the impeachment inquiry and what you can expect in today’s public hearings.

The hearing is the first since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House would pursue articles of impeachment. Democrats look to have the full chamber vote before Christmas.

Last week, three legal professors argued that Trump’s conduct in his dealings with Ukraine was evidence of impeachable offenses. A fourth professor said that Democrats did not have enough evidence to impeach the president and were moving too quickly.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests