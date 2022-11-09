SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In one of the few challenged races in Minnehaha or Lincoln County, three Republicans have come away victorious.

Minnehaha County had five candidates for three at-large positions. Republicans Gerald Beninga, Jen Bleyenberg and Joe Kippley, and Democrats Nichole Cauwels and Tom Holmes.

The positions have been won by Beninga (15.65%), Bleyenberg (15.19%) and Kippley (15.22%). Cauwels and Holmes took home 12.02% and 11.78% of the vote, respectively.

There was a two-race for county auditor between Democrat Brian Wirth and Republican Leah Anderson. As of Wednesday morning, Anderson has won with 52.24% of the vote, compared to 37.86% for Wirth.

The only challenged circuit court race was in Position B in the Second Circuit. Doug Barnett and Eric C. Johnson, where Barnett has won 33.15% of the vote, compared to 19.50% by Johnson. That race is in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties.