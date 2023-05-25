It’s a breezy and warm morning across much of KELOLAND. These passing clouds on our Lake Madison camera have delivered a few showers, but nothing widespread.

You can see a few more showers and t-showers have bubbled-up on radar south of Sioux City and east of Spencer, IA. Again, don’t rule out a few these around today, but it will be hard to get widespread rain in this pattern.

The satellite map clearly shows the effects of this “block” in the atmosphere over the northern plains.

The 30 day rainfall map continue to go down too across the areas shaded in orange and yellow. We average around 1″ of rain per week in the Sioux Falls area during the months of May and June.

Futurecast remains low on rain the next 2 days, although a few isolated cells will develop East River today and a few more in the west tonight. South or southeast winds will strengthen the next few days as well.

You can see the trend for rain “chances” in western KELOLAND the next few days. There is a chance these will migrate eastward next week, but the pattern remains slow to change.

As a result, the 5 day rainfall map looks like this.

Temperatures will remain above normal in the 8-14 day outlook into early June.

Here are the details of the forecast.