Light snow is expanding into KELOLAND this morning. You can see some of the flurries on our Gregory LIVE Cam as of 6:45am.

We think the light snow will continue expand from Nebraska through the day. Accumulations will remain light, but we expect steady chances in the southeast through the day.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the light snow expanding across eastern and southern KELOLAND today. Temperatures will remain quite cold, so the snow will remain light. We do not expect much wind today. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow and this trend should continue into the weekend.

Snow totals will be 1-2″ across parts of NW IA and SW MN. Otherwise, expect lighter totals north and west of Sioux Falls.

The forecast looks warmer early next week across the mid section of the nation. We’ll be watching for changes late next week that could bring a storm system to the region, but we still have several days to watch the developing pattern.

In the meantime, the weather will be cold today with highs in the single digits and teens with the snow chances in the southeast. Notice the wind forecast will remain light.

Clearing skies tonight will bring plenty of cold air. Lows could be -15 to -20 in Aberdeen.

Tomorrow looks sunny and a little warmer, with highs in the 20s and 30s for many.