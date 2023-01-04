The majority of the big snow is over and the clean up process will continue across the affected areas of KELOLAND today. You can see some of the crews working hard in Parker after 5am this morning.

Here are a few of the snow totals we have so far. Keep in mind we are expected some additional light snow today. Sioux Falls is officially at 13″. Mitchell now has 17.5, with over 20″ in a large area south toward Lake Andes.

The low pressure area responsible for the snow continues to spin across northern Iowa. The slow movement of this system will bring additional light snow to the picture today in eastern KELOLAND.

Futurecast is showing some of those wrap-around bands of snow the next 12 hours in eastern KELOLAND.

The map below shows the additional accumulations possible today.

The wind forecast could be much worse, but steady NW winds of 15-30 mph will create pockets of blowing snow as well.

The pattern ahead is looking quieter, with no major storms in the 7 day forecast. We do see a few disturbances moving through the region, but they appear to be disconnected from any deep moisture. For now, we’ll take advantage of the break on winter weather.

Here are the details of the forecast.