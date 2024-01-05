Good morning! We are starting the day with areas of fog and freezing drizzle across northeastern KELOLAND. The fog does extend toward the Sioux Falls area as well. Temperatures will be holding in the 30s most of the day and we’ll keep the clouds for most areas. Expect pockets of light snow tonight as a cold front moves across the region. The only advisory for tonight is across the northern Black Hills. Most of the snow tonight will be under 1″, but don’t be surprise to see some more light snow into Saturday morning.

On radar, snow is falling to our southwest. While not a major storm, there are winter weather advisories posted for parts of of Kansas and Oklahoma today for snow.

The pattern will start changing next week. We expect a good chance of snow to develop across Nebraska Sunday night. Parts of southeast KELOLAND should be involved with this snow and some winter weather headlines can be expected with this storm. We are bit early to determine how much snow, but keep watching the forecast. That snow chance will linger Monday and Monday night before moving to our east.

Another system may induce some more snow in the pattern by Wednesday or Thursday. This will be turning point in the pattern as we await a massive outbreak of frigid air to the north. This pattern has the potential to send temperatures 20-30 degrees below normal as some point beyond day 7. It also will be interesting to watch the snow production and how many systems parade through the plains and Midwest through January 20th. Details will be coming….we’ll be watching.

The worst of the snow may go to our south, but that depends on how fast the cold air ramps into the pattern late next week.

When the 8-14 day temperature pattern in the middle of January looks like this in KELOLAND, pay attention. At the very least, we’ll finally see some good weather for ice fisherman.

Here are the details of the forecast.