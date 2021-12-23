Light Snow Chances Saturday, Much Colder Next Week: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 23rd

Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND as highs are forecast to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal. The snow might melt a little in Watertown today with highs in the upper 30s.

Futurecast shows more clouds moving across the region today, followed by some sprinkles tonight. Temperatures will stay mild the next 24 to 48 hours with more 40s likely on Christmas Eve.

Snow chances will return on Christmas day. The amounts will likely stay light, but there is a growing chance of more than 1″ in northeast KELOLAND. We’ll continue to watch the latest data.

The raw numbers from the Euro model shows 1-3″ across the far north on Christmas. Most numbers will stay less than 1″.

Get ready for big changes on temperatures next week. We expect much colder air to arrive from the northwest between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Take a look at highs on Wednesday of next week. Single digits now look likely in parts of KELOLAND.

Enjoy the mild weather today with lots of 40s and 50s in the forecast.

A few passing sprinkles will be found across KELOLAND tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs on Christmas Eve will still reach into the 40s in many areas.

The chance of snow will appear in Sioux Fall both Saturday and Sunday. The weather after Christmas will be trending colder, with highs in the teens by Wednesday.