Life jacket station in place at Wall Lake

Despite the cooler temperatures on Monday, this weekend brought some hot weather ideal for a swim outside: perfect timing for a new life jacket station at Wall Lake in Minnehaha County west of Sioux Falls. The station has been in place since last Friday at Wall Lake, offering swimmers a resource at this public beach with no lifeguard on duty.

“The life jacket loaner station was an idea that was put together between Minnehaha County and Friends of Wall Lake recognizing the fact that there’s been a large increase of people that have come to the beach to enjoy the beautiful lake and the swimming opportunities that they have out here,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Capt. Joe Bosman said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a role in bringing more people out to the area.

“Other opportunities to swim maybe weren’t accessible due to COVID, so it really increased the amount of people that were coming to the lake, and as such we wanted to provide some sort of opportunity for people to make sure that they’re safe while swimming,” Bosman said.

This summer, Wall Lake has been the site of two drownings. The goal of the station is to boost safety for those enjoying the lake.

“Everyone that comes out here to swim may not be aware of their own swimming capabilities, especially in a lake-type environment,” Bosman said. “You can’t always see the bottom of the lake, you’re not sure if there’s a drop off that’s coming close to you, or maybe you just start getting tired towards the end of the day, and you swam out and you can’t get back in.”

Dan Genzler of Sioux Falls enjoys spending time at Wall Lake and says he’s a fan of this life jacket station.

“I think it’s a great idea, and I think that the residents of this area that helped put that together took some great action and did it on their own initiative, and I think it’s great, and I hope that people use them and stay safe,” Genzler said.