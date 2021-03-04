Lewis Drug to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to all 36 of its South Dakota pharmacies

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota’s largest pharmacy chain is looking to provide even more COVID-19 vaccinations this month. Lewis Drug currently offers vaccinations at 20 of its pharmacies in the state. But the goal is to have vaccination programs in all 36 of its pharmacies by the end of next week.

A poke in the arm brings piece of mind to Lewis customers like Shelley Schuver of Sioux Falls.

“I was really excited this morning that I had an appointment and I could get in,” Schuver said.

Lewis Drug has vaccinated around 35-hundred people since South Dakota pharmacies partnered with the federal government last month. Lewis plans to expand vaccinations at its remaining 16 pharmacies located in rural areas of the state.

“In some of our pharmacies, we’re the only pharmacy in the county, so it’s really important for us to engage those rural areas where we might be the only vaccinator in town,” Lewis Drug Director of Pharmacy Services Jessica Strobl said.

Lewis expects to vaccinate even more people now that the state guidelines include people under 65 who have a chronic health condition.

“And really, in our Lewis Drug patients, that opens things up a lot because if you’re coming into a Lewis pharmacy once a month to pick up prescriptions, it’s very likely you have a chronic health condition that would qualify you now to be vaccinated,” Strobl said.

Customers appreciate the convenience of being vaccinated in their neighborhood pharmacy. A convenience that’s no longer limited to people in the city as more rural pharmacies stock up on vaccines.

Lewis has been administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine. All vaccinations are given by appointment only.