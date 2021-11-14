Lewis Drug, The Banquet partner to shower guests with care this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holidays are getting closer and that might have you thinking about ways to give back. One way to do that is through the annual “Shower our Guests with Care” donation kits benefiting the Banquet in Sioux Falls.

At Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls you can find personal care items like shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant and more bagged up in kits. Those kits can be purchased for $.9.99 to benefit the Banquet. You then drop the bags off in bins at the Lewis Drug stores, and the Banquet will distribute the kits to their guests the week before Christmas. The Banquet offers meals for free in central Sioux Falls.

“You know, during the holiday season everybody is thinking about giving back and we’re so grateful for that,” Tamara Jerke-Liesinger, executive director of The Banquet said. “But, you know, just for people to know that hunger doesn’t go on holiday all year long so anytime anybody wants to come and help out we’re really, really grateful for that support.”

The kits will be available to purchase throughout the holiday season.