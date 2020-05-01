Let it Shine South Dakota lights up for health care workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Let it Shine South Dakota is hoping to ignite some hearts, during their event Friday evening. As a thank you to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Let it Shine South Dakota is asking residents to light up the skies at 9:30 p.m. CT time for half an hour.

The group first began shining their support on March 30, 2020, in Sioux Falls. Tony Erickson, Let it Shine’s event coordinator, says the initial response from the city was astounding. He said it went so well, the team began to plan the second event right away.

“Just the amount of feedback we had gotten from surrounding communities, we wanted to take this statewide. So they could show their support and admiration for all the healthcare workers throughout this nation,” Erickson said.

Erickson has enlisted the help of dozens of organizations throughout South Dakota. The state’s capitol will be participating along with, Creston Builders, Dakota State University and many others.

Erickson says whenever there are challenging times South Dakotans step up. Or, in this case, light up. People throughout the state are lighting the sky in many different ways.

“Whether it’s their flashlights or their cellphones, many people have gotten their Christmas lights out. Get creative South Dakota, and figure out how you want to honor all of those impacted,” Erickson said.

Sanford Children’s hospital will have a light display put on by Pinnacle productions that will be broadcast live on their Facebook page. There will also be 12 live feeds from the helicopters flying over Sioux Falls on Storybuilt Media’s Facebook page.

You can also share your pictures from the ground on Let it Shine’s Facebook too.

The Ellsworth Air Force Base also showed its thanks during the daylight.

Whether it’s during the daylight or moonlight, people are shining to give thanks to all those fighting and to give support to all those impacted by COVID-19.