The weather will not be as windy today across KELOLAND. However, the weather will remain quite chilly for mid April.

Peak wind gusts have been 50 to 60mph the past 24 hours.

It certainly has been a windy month so far, and we are only half done!

We are watching a small band of snow near the Nebraska/South Dakota border this morning.

We’ve seen some accumulations in the Hot Springs area as shown in this picture from the SD DOT below.

Winds for the weekend will start much lower. However, windy weather will return on Easter Sunday along with areas of rain and snow.

Temperatures are going to stay well below normal too.

The chances for 1″ of snow or more will be best in the far north and northeast.

If you are tired of the cold, there’s good news ahead. Much warmer weather is likely here in KELOLAND by the end of next week.

Gulf of Mexico moisture is forecast to return as well. We’ll have more to say on this story during the weekend.