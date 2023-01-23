LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — After dropping its season opener, the Lennox boys basketball team has been on a roll. They earned their ninth straight victory Monday with a 69-42 win over West Central.

The game was close throughout much of the first half.

The Orioles led by ten at halftime. They doubled up the Trojans 34-17 over the final two quarters.

Senior Jaxon Plank and junior Porter Ihnen paced Lennox with 18 points apiece. West Central was led by Erik Seten’s nine points.

Both teams are back in action Tuesday. The Orioles travel to Brookings, while the Trojans visit Parker.