SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 3. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office has filed rape charges against six Mitchell Legion baseball players.

Two people are facing charges of child sex trafficking and producing child pornography.

Considerable damage in vandalism was done to all three comfort stations in North Point Campground near Lake Andes, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks said in a Facebook post.

This afternoon brings the first round of rain and thunderstorms into western KELOLAND. There is a Flash Flood Watch in place in western and south-central KELOLAND through Saturday. The potential is there for very heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding.

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Ballistics experts will fire up to 139 shots at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday during a reenactment of the 2018 Parkland massacre organized as part of a lawsuit that accuses a sheriff’s deputy of failing in his duty to protect the victims.

Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices, a move that could push U.S. gas prices higher.

Governor Reynolds announced on Wednesday that 109 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard were deployed to the U.S. Southern Border.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.