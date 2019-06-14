Legends for Kids celebrates 20th anniversary

After raising a record $220,000 last June, the Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends event is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an impressive list of celebrities.

This year’s event will feature a dozen free clinics, allowing kids to learn from the pros, and kicked off with Thursday night’s Legends Banquet, including an autograph session. The list of celebrities at the Sanford Pentagon featured Bill Walton, Johnny Bench, Kent Hrbek, and Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, who signed a 4-year, 36-million dollar contract extension on Tuesday.

“Well, you know one of the things I talked about after I signed my contract was the culture of our locker room and that was a big driving force in why I wanted to stay in Minnesota. I feel like the talent pool across the 32 NFL teams is very similar. The things that separate championship teams from teams that don’t quite make the playoffs, is culture,” Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said.

The first of this year’s 12 clinics was golf today at Minnehaha Country Club. Golf entertainer and motivational speaker Butch Lumpkin was the guest of honor and used what he calls “short arms” to inspire the kids.

“Hey I saw an armless guy hit a golf ball today, and he put it out there. So there for he may do it or the average person looks at me and says ‘well if he can put it out there and he’s got no arms, what could I do my arms.’ You know what I’m saying,” Golf entertainer Butch Lumpkin said.

Lumpkin can hit a ball 280 yards and tees-it-up with his feet.

The Legends clinics continue Friday morning, beginning with tennis and soccer at 9:00.