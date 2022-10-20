SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Thursday, October 20 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a laundromat just outside Downtown Sioux Falls.

No one was hurt when an electric car caught fire west of Vermillion.

The Mellette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Changes are in the works at Sanford Health and some of them are in the form of jobs and programs.

The Children’s Museum of South Dakota is looking for news kids to help on their Kidoodle Council.

You have a chance to win over $100-thousand dollars. A game of Chase the Ace, that benefits Special Olympics South Dakota, has been underway at Tinner’s for almost a year.

