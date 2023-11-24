OMAHA, Neb. – Augustana hockey’s comeback effort fell short as it dropped a Friday night matchup to Omaha by a score of 2-1 inside Baxter Arena.

Zack Rose stopped 29 shots while Chase Brand recorded his 16th career goal.

Omaha jumped out to an early lead as Ray Fust tipped in a shot from the point. Rose recorded 14 saves in the first period to keep the game within one.

Both teams battled back and forth throughout the second period as they exchanged scoring chances.

UNO pushed its lead to 2-0 as Jacob Slipec slotted one past Rose’s pads midway through the third.

The Vikings’ offensive surge paid off with just under five minutes remaining as Brand powered in the rubber off passes from Ryan Naumovski and Uula Ruikka . With under a minute remaining in the period, Augustana pulled Rose in a last ditch effort to square the game. After a slew of scoring chances, the Vikings fell short by a score of 2-1.

Game Moments

Augustana closed the gap off a power play goal with just under five minutes remaining in the third.

The Vikings led the way with 21 blocked shots to the Mavericks’ nine. Brady Ziemer soaked a team-high six shots.

soaked a team-high six shots. Augustana peppered 16 shots in the final 20 minutes of play.

Goals

UNO lit the lamp early as Ray Fust tipped in a shot from the point. Noah Ellis and Tyler Rollwagon tallied apples on the goal.

Omaha potted its second goal of the night midway through the third period as Jacob Slipec fired one over Zack Rose’s pad from the slot.

pad from the slot. Chase Brand closed the gap off a rocket from the point for his second goal of the season. Ryan Naumovski and Uula Ruikka collected assists on the play.

Next Up

Augustana returns home for its third home game of the inaugural season presented by First PREMIER Bank / PREMIER Bankcard. Puck drop is set for 6:07 p.m. Saturday night against UNO to close out its home-and-home series.