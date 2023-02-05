SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stampede) —The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club was unable to stay in the win column after a 2-3 loss to the Tri-City Storm on Sunday evening.

The Storm were the sole scorers for much of the matchup, marking one goal per period with the Stampede unable to answer back until midway through the third period. The Storm’s Graham Gamache, Tanner Adams, and Dane Dowiak found the back of Xavier Medina’s net, putting the Storm on top for over 50 minutes.

The Stampede’s scoring came midway through the third period with a goal from Clint Levens at the 11:54 mark. Levens’ fifth goal of the season was assisted by Zack Sharp and Maddox Fleming. Following Levens’ lead, Chris Pelosi found twine to limit the Storm’s lead to one goal with 3:33 left in the game. Pelosi’s goal came from a rebound play with Evan Murr and Nick Ring.

The penalty box was quiet for both teams Sunday evening, with just three penalties all night. Tri-City’s Samo Meritahti was called for hooking 5:46 after the initial puck drop. Chris Pelosi was then called for a high sticking penalty with five minutes left in the first period. The final penalty came from Cam O’Neill of Tri-City with 3:57 expired from the third period clock.

On the goaltending front, the Stampede’s Xavier Medina took the loss with 30 saves and three goals against in his 52:56 between the pipes. Medina now holds a record of 11-10-2 this season with 667 saves and a .919 save percentage. The Storm’s Cameron Korpi earned the win with 35 saves and two goals allowed for a .946 save percentage.

The Stampede head back to Lincoln, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 10 for game one of a two-game series against the Lincoln Stars. Game two will be held back at the Premier Center on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:05 p.m. Following the upcoming weekend, the Herd will take a mid-week trip to Fargo, N.D. to make up a game against the Fargo Force.