PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several hundred landowners and supporters joined about two dozen state lawmakers for a noon-hour rally at the South Dakota Capitol on Thursday to urge that Governor Kristi Noem call a special legislative session.

Several speakers acknowledged they don’t have new legislation yet but said they would have something ready if a special session is called regarding eminent domain that two companies are using to gain access for their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline projects.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The rally in the Capitol rotunda took place just outside the governor’s office. Noem reportedly wasn’t there.

One of the speakers was Spink County farmer Ed Fischbach. “Governor Noem, you say you stand with us. We need your actions to speak louder than your words,” he said.

Another speaker was Republican Rep. Karla Lems, who sponsored legislation during the 2023 regular session that the House passed but a Senate committee killed.

House Democrat leader and rancher Oren Lesmeister told the gathering Thursday that Lems’ legislation likely wouldn’t work any longer because it would now be after the fact. But he said another bill was possible.

“When it comes to property rights, we all need to stand up. This is not a partisan issue,” Lesmeister said.

Lems agreed. “We here today — there are Democrats here, there are Republicans here, there are Libertarians, I’m sure there are independents — this is not a partisan issue. This is an American issue, and this is a South Dakota issue,” she said.

The legislators on hand all were House members who supported Lems’ bill. The Legislature could call itself into special session, but that would require at least 47 of the 70 House members and at least 24 of the 35 senators.

One of the companies, Summit Carbon Solutions, issued a response later Thursday afternoon. The statement said that the “vast majority” of landowners in South Dakota and across the region support CO2 projects and that 70% of landowners along Summit’s proposed route in South Dakota have signed voluntary easement agreements with SCS.

“This level of support shows that landowners support Summit’s mission to partner with ethanol plants to make them more profitable by opening new markets not available to them today. This will make farmers more profitable, driving economic growth and the ag economy in South Dakota,” the unsigned statement said.

Have a news item or tip? Contact KELOLAND News state government reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre at 605-280-7580 or bmercer@keloland.com.