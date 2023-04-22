This article has been revised to reflect the death was due to a medical issue.

LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Lake County volunteer firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency at the scene of a structure fire Saturday morning, according to the South Dakota Firefighters Association.

Emergency responders provided life saving measures on the firefighter before being transported to the Madison Hospital, where the person died.

The firefighter’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.