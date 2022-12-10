LOS ANGELES (ASSOCIATED PRESS ) — A Los Angeles City Council member was involved in a fight with an activist at a holiday event Friday night.

The Los Angeles Times reports the altercation involving Kevin de León occurred at a toy giveaway and holiday tree lighting at Lincoln Park.

León says in a statement that he was assaulted, while activists say he was the aggressor.

The Times reports two local activist organizations, RootsAction and J-TOWN Action and Solidarity, posted a video on Twitter showing a portion of the incident between De León and a man identified as Jason Reedy, a People’s City Council organizer.