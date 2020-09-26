‘La bendición más grande es que estoy vivo’: An update on a COVID-19 survivor’s story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update to a story we first brought you in July, when you met Sara Haiar. Her 63-year-old brother José Pineda survived COVID-19, no longer has it and now lives with Haiar in Sioux Falls.

“I am like a mother: his sister and his mother,” Haiar said in Spanish.

She says she’s like a health care worker, too.

“I am mindful of his medicines, at night checking on him at different hours,” Haiar said in Spanish.

“I feel that it’s a miracle, it’s a wonder of God that I live because He applied all the means,” Pineda said in Spanish. “One of the means was my sister.”

COVID-19 had Pinda receiving nutrients through a tube.

“Spending four months with my mouth open, without tasting water, without tasting food,” Pineda said in Spanish.

Something many of us take for granted.

“It was something that felt like a torture because I wanted water, and they couldn’t give me water,” Pineda said in Spanish.

Now, he’s hooked up to oxygen, doesn’t rest easily at night, and has poor senses of smell and taste. But he’s alive.

“The biggest blessing is that I am alive,” Pineda said in Spanish.