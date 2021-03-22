KOTG: Missing Iowa man; Fate of House Bill 1217: Gov. Noem to speak on Monday; ‘Let Kids Play’ rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your week.

Authorities in northwest Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Inwood man.

Iowa authorities searching for missing Inwood man

We now know the name of a woman who died in a crash just outside of Spearfish last week.

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Spearfish identified

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash north of Yankton Friday that killed a 19-year-old woman.

19-year-old woman dead following two-vehicle crash near Yankton

Sioux Falls police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Sioux Falls Police investigating non-fatal shooting

The suspect in a deadly Rapid City stabbing is pleading not guilty.

Defendant pleads not guilty in fatal Rapid City stabbing

The fate of House Bill 1217, the transgender sports bill, could be decided on March 29th, the so-called veto day when lawmakers consider bills vetoed by the governor.

Noem issues ‘style and form’ veto that would substantially alter girls’ and women’s sports bill

The Transformation Advocacy Project hosted a “Let Kids Play” rally in Sioux Falls Saturday to protest House Bill 1217. People gathered with signs and flags to show support for the state’s transgender community and speak out against the legislation.  

“Let Kids Play”: A call to end HB 1217

Later this morning, Governor Noem will be holding a press conference in Sioux Falls to announce a new initiative to defend fairness in women’s sports.

Gov. Noem to discuss new initiative to defend fairness in women’s sports Monday

Sioux Falls’ first ever professional women’s football team is looking forward to taking the field this year.

Sioux Falls Snow Leopards: Women’s professional tackle football team

An Aberdeen teenager has raised more than $120,000 to fight breast cancer.

Teen’s “Cozys for the Cure” raises more than $120,000 to fight breast cancer

