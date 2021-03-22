KOTG: Missing Iowa man; Fate of House Bill 1217: Gov. Noem to speak on Monday; ‘Let Kids Play’ rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your week.

Authorities in northwest Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Inwood man.

We now know the name of a woman who died in a crash just outside of Spearfish last week.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash north of Yankton Friday that killed a 19-year-old woman.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The suspect in a deadly Rapid City stabbing is pleading not guilty.

The fate of House Bill 1217, the transgender sports bill, could be decided on March 29th, the so-called veto day when lawmakers consider bills vetoed by the governor.

The Transformation Advocacy Project hosted a “Let Kids Play” rally in Sioux Falls Saturday to protest House Bill 1217. People gathered with signs and flags to show support for the state’s transgender community and speak out against the legislation.

Later this morning, Governor Noem will be holding a press conference in Sioux Falls to announce a new initiative to defend fairness in women’s sports.

Sioux Falls’ first ever professional women’s football team is looking forward to taking the field this year.

An Aberdeen teenager has raised more than $120,000 to fight breast cancer.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.