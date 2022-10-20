BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Your family now has a chance to help improve the Children’s Museum of South Dakota.

Applications are now open for kids ages 6 to 12 for the Children’s Museum of South Dakota’s Kidoodle Council Youth Advisory Board. These kids attend meetings, volunteer at the museum and help design new exhibits for others to enjoy.

For 9-year-old Elizabeth Bassett and 8-year-old Sydney Hahn, getting to help create the exhibits in the children’s museum is one of their favorite parts about being Kidoodle Council members.

“I just think of things that could be really fun for other kids and maybe even think about some of the things that I like and then put them together with things that other kids might like,” said Bassett.

“In whiskers and tails we got to name the animals and a lot of times we got to play with stuff before it goes into the shop and stuff like that,” said Hahn.

For the children’s museum, getting a kid’s perspective on the exhibits helps make sure they are providing children with what they want to play and learn with.

“Our philosophy here at the children’s museum is to really follow the child and so with the help of the Kidoodle council youth advisory board we have a birds eye view of what children are thinking about, what they want to do, what engages them — what they teach us really goes through and through into everything we do,” said Kerrie Vilhauer, director of marketing at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota.

“I think it’s important because there are going to be other kids, and if there are kids that are helping like create exhibits for other kids, it’s just a great combination,” said Bassett.

These council members encourage others to join the team.

“I would say it is the most fun thing ever and they totally should join,” said Bassett.

“I love getting to interact with people that have different ideas than me,” said Hahn.

Helping to create a museum for kids by kids.

“It makes me feel really really happy and excited and very proud,” said Bassett.

The applications are open now through November 1st.