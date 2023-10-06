KENEL, S.D. (KELO) — A Kenel, South Dakota woman has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for child abuse.

41-year old Bobbi Rey Yellow Fat was caring for her three-year-old child in Kenel, which is within the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The child sat on a mop that was soaked with a household cleaning solution, which aggravated a pre-existing skin condition.

Court documents say the child developed skin infections, suffered bleeding wounds, and was exposed to severe pain for over a week.

Yellow Fat must report to prison by October 24th.