KENEL, S.D. (KELO) — A Kenel, South Dakota woman has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for child abuse.
41-year old Bobbi Rey Yellow Fat was caring for her three-year-old child in Kenel, which is within the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.
The child sat on a mop that was soaked with a household cleaning solution, which aggravated a pre-existing skin condition.
Court documents say the child developed skin infections, suffered bleeding wounds, and was exposed to severe pain for over a week.
Yellow Fat must report to prison by October 24th.