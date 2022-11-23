SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In round one we saw the lopsided matchup of Turkey and Cranberry Sauce, while directly opposite was the matchup of Stuffing and Jell-O Salad.

Turkey and Stuffing each beat their opponents easily, moving on to face Rolls and Deviled Eggs; Mac & Cheese and Apple Pie; Mashed Potatoes and Green Bean Casserole.

The two contenders beat all these dishes, with many others cancelling one another out along the way. Then they faced one another.

Two great dishes.

Two Thanksgiving classics.

Only one winner.

Without further ado, the winner of the 2022 KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge is…

Turkey

Though Turkey did win the tournament, the final vote was not a blowout, providing a truly competitive matchup.

Across all five rounds, Turkey garnered 616 total votes Stuffing’s 517.