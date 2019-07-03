KELOLAND On The Go, Wednesday July 3

Here’s Wednesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

We expect to learn new details this morning about a potential robbery and gunfire at Leaders Park last night in Sioux Falls. A man told police he was robbed and when he tried to run after the suspects, he heard gun shots. Witnesses in the area also reported hearing gun fire.

Authorities in Nebraska say they have located the man wanted in connection with an attempted murder. Investigators did not say where they found Kevin Haug, but the Cedar County Attorney’s Office says he was involved in a crash last night and is being treated for his injuries.

Haug was wanted after he reportedly broke into his wife’s house and stabbed a man using two different knives.

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire at a brand new assisted living facility in Rock Valley, Iowa. Crews were called to the Riverview Ridge Senior Living center around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

And, rain is expected in parts of KELOLAND for Wednesday and the holiday.

