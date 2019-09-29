KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, September 29

Here’s everything you need to know to start your day!

Winter is making an early arrival in areas to the west of KELOLAND. This is what it looks like in Montana, where the snow could be measured in feet by the time it’s over.

The weekend snow is already causing problems creating whiteout conditions on the roads while downing trees and power lines. Winter storm warnings have been posted for parts of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

Flooding in KELOLAND not only takes a financial and emotional toll on families, but a leader of South Dakota Lutherans is also concerned with flooding’s spiritual impact.

Constanze Hagmaier was installed earlier this month as the new bishop of the South Dakota Synod of the Evengical Lutheran Church in America. Then just days later, flooding hit her neighborhood in Madison. Now, she’s using her new position to reach out to flood and storm victims across the state. Find out how she hopes to provide spiritual comfort to those struggling to make sense of the disaster, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.

Today has the potential to be an active day of weather as an area of low pressure enters KELOLAND from the southwest. A big limiting factor in storm development will be the cloud cover. If clouds can clear out quick enough and we end up with enough daytime sunshine, along with that incoming moisture, the potential is there for strong thunderstorms in the west and east portions of the area. High temperatures will range in the 70s.