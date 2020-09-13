KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, September 13

South Dakota authorities are searching for an escaped prison inmate this morning. 30-year-old Clarence Ferris left the Rapid City Community Work Center without permission Saturday. Ferris is serving a 5-year drug sentence out of Pennington County. Anyone who sees Ferris or knows where he is needs to call law enforcement right away.

Construction on the civic center in Rapid City is on pace to be completed in a year from now. The new arena being built is scheduled to be open at the end of September 2021. The project costs 130-million dollars. Right now crews are slabbing concrete on the ground level.

The pandemic didn’t keep people, or vendors, away from Saturday’s Sidewalk Arts Festival in downtown Sioux Falls. Nearly 300 vendors set up displays outside the Washington Pavilion, a new record for the festival. The Pavilion dedicated a special hour for high risk people to shop before the festival opened to the general public.

