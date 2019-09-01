KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, September 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Sunday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A 35-year-old man died when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened Saturday afternoon at West Pine Meadows Place and North Valley View Road, near Hayward Elementary School.

Two people were thrown from a pickup that rolled near the Intersection of Interstates 90 and 29 last night in an unrelated crash. A passenger suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Hundreds of motorcyclists took off for the 727th Disabled American Veterans charity poker run on Saturday. All the money raised goes toward helping disabled veterans get to their VA appointments.

Happy first day of Meteorological Fall! Sunday afternoon is looking sunny to mostly sunny, once the morning fog, clouds, and rain fades out. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s, in the east, with low to mid 80s in the west.